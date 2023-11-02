CMPD conducts death investigation at 7-Eleven in southeast Charlotte

WSOCTV.com News Staff
1 min read
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department conducted a death investigation Wednesday night after someone died from an apparent gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte, CMPD said.

The victim died at the scene at a 7-Eleven on East Independence Boulevard near North Wendover Road.

No further information has been released.

The CMPD Homicide Unit was called to the scene. However, this is not a homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

