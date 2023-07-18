1 killed, 1 hurt in east Charlotte home invasion, CMPD says

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said one person was killed and another was hurt in a home invasion Monday night in east Charlotte.

The investigation was on Paces Glen Avenue off Albemarle Road.

No arrests have been made.

No further information has been released.

