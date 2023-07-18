1 killed, 1 hurt in east Charlotte home invasion, CMPD says
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said one person was killed and another was hurt in a home invasion Monday night in east Charlotte.
Major southeast Charlotte highway closed due to officer-involved shooting investigation, CMPD says
The investigation was on Paces Glen Avenue off Albemarle Road.
No arrests have been made.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: 2 hospitalized in chase that ended in Catawba County