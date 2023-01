Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Friday in north Charlotte.

The investigation is on Hackberry Creek Trail off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, CMPD said at about 8:25 p.m.

A male victim was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound where he died.

No further information has been released.

