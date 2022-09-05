CMPD detectives investigate homicide in north Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning in north Charlotte.

The investigation is in the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek Road.

A channel 9 crew saw multiple police vehicles at a Circle K around 5 a.m. and is working to learn more.

Homicide Investigation in the University Division https://t.co/zUIFXZFR7d — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 5, 2022

No other information has been released at this time.

