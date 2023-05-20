CMPD: Detectives investigating death in Steele Creek

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a death on the 6600 block of Dupoint Drive.

According to the department, officers responded to a welfare check call on Dupoint Drive. After arriving, police found the remains of a man near the trees.

Police say their first reports show the man has been dead for a long time.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

