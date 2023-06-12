CMPD: Detectives investigating homicide in west Charlotte

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte on Sunday night.

Officers say the investigation is taking place on Quentin Street just off LaSalle Street.

ALSO READ: CMPD investigating shooting near large gathering in north Charlotte

CMPD has not released the cause of the shooting.

Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts was live at the scene as officers continued their investigation.

Police told Counts they responded to the call just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

Channel 9 has also learned the victim was a male.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Officers investigating shooting at northwest Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD says)



