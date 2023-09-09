CMPD: Detectives share information in early stages of assault investigation

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hosted a media conference on recent assault investigations, two of which were sexual in the city, on Saturday.

During the conference, detectives described the suspect in the investigations as a Hispanic man around five feet, five inches, in his 20s or 30s with a medium build. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants during the incidents.

Officials also shared a picture of the suspect’s vehicle, a silver Jeep, which they believe is a 2010 model.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit are looking for a suspect in multiple assault cases, including two sexual assaults, that occurred across multiple CMPD divisions.



The suspect vehicle is pictured below.

Police say in all of the assaults, the victims have been women. All of the victims were followed by the suspect in his vehicle before he intimidated the victim with a weapon, forcing them to leave with him.

According to officers, the most recent assault happened on Saturday morning. At this time, the department says they have multiple cases and are interviewing the victims involved, as well as collecting physical evidence.

Officials say all of the incidents happened in the area of Archdale Road, Nations Ford Road, or East Arrowood Road.

CMPD says detectives are in the very early stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

