CMPD: Detectives share information in early stages of assault investigation

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police held a news conference Saturday to discuss several assault investigations, two of which involved sexual assaults.

During the conference, detectives described the suspect in the investigations as a Hispanic man around five feet, five inches, in his 20s or 30s with a medium build. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants during the incidents.

Officials also shared a picture of the suspect’s vehicle, a silver Jeep, possibly a 2010 edition of a Liberty, Commander, or Patriot.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit are looking for a suspect in multiple assault cases, including two sexual assaults, that occurred across multiple CMPD divisions.



The suspect vehicle is pictured below.

“We are very confident that is our suspect vehicle in multiple cases,” CMPD Lt. Jim Ivie said, “there have been attempts to get them in the vehicle and sometimes he has succeded.”

Police say in all of the assaults, the victims have been women. All of the victims were followed by the suspect in his vehicle before he intimidated the victim with a weapon, forcing them to leave with him.

According to officers, the most recent assault happened on Saturday morning. At this time, the department says they have multiple cases and are interviewing the victims involved, as well as collecting physical evidence.

Officials say all of the incidents happened in the area of Archdale Road, Nations Ford Road, or East Arrowood Road.

Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter, Glenn Counts, spoke with local residents about the impact of today’s conference.

“I feel fear anyway because there are so many people standing on the street,” Ruby Metcalf told Counts.

Henry Vargas says he will keep his eye out for the women in his life.

“I hope they don’t do it if they were me,” Vargas said, “I promise you something is going to happen, I’m just saying because of my family.”

Police say they have stepped up patrols in the area and are asking anyone who sees the suspect’s car to call 911.

“Be aware of your surroundings, if you see something suspicious stay in your vehicle, or in your residence call 911,” Ivie said, “Don’t feel like you need to get outside your car or your house.”

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

