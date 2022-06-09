New CMPD diversion program aims to keep young adults from committing crimes again

Hoping to build on its success with its Youth Diversion Program, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it is starting an adult version in partnership with Lowe’s.

The Adult Diversion Program would reach young adults ages 18-24, police officials said Thursday.

Participants would be diverted from the traditional criminal justice system for lower-level offenses, CMPD said. The program would provide them with opportunities for education and employment and to avoid falling back into the criminal justice system.

Since 2013, nearly 4,000 juveniles have successfully completed Youth Diversion training, according to CMPD. About 92% percent do not commit new offenses, police said.

