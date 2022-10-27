CMPD doubles reward in deadly shooting at an underground sweepstakes parlor in south Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has doubled a reward to help identify two suspects in the 2021 October murder of a man at an underground parlor in south Charlotte.

Edy Alvarado, 46, was found dead at an an office park in the 10800 block of Southern Loop Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, CMPD said.

Police responded to the scene near Downs Road and Westinghouse Boulevard for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Alvarado was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A $40,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help identify two suspects in the killing.

In January, CMPD released the picture below of the people believed to be involved.

In October of last year, Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with friends of Alvarado. They said the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

The two suspects also assaulted and almost killed Alvarado’s wife, friends told Counts.

Friends said Alvarado managed the underground sweepstakes parlor. They said he was a good man.

“He was so kind. What happened last night have brought all of us here today and realize that, you know, how soon we can lose a friend or family member over stupid stuff,” said a woman, who did not want to be identified. “From what happened last night, we’re just still in shock.”

CMPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A private donation is funding the reward, tipsters can remain anonymous.

