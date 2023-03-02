CMPD: Driver causes deadly wreck after running from police

Police in Charlotte are looking for a driver who fled a traffic stop and then caused a crash that killed one person Wednesday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a patrol officer spotted a vehicle with a fraudulent tag. The officer tried to pull the driver over by turning on his lights and siren, but the driver fled at a high speed.

ALSO READ: CMPD: Suspect rams police car, leads chase through Uptown

CMPD says the officer didn’t initiate a chase and instead turned off his lights and sirens “in an attempt to prevent harm.”

But the driver kept going “recklessly” and went about half a mile before hitting another vehicle at Sharon Amity Road and Tarrywood Lane. According to CMPD, the driver then jumped out of his car and ran away on foot following the crash.

CMPD says two people in the other car were treated by MEDIC at the scene, but another person was taken to the hospital and later died.

WATCH: CMPD addresses hourslong high-speed chase through Charlotte

Police say the driver is still on the loose. CMPD didn’t provide a description of the suspect or his vehicle.

CMPD is asking anyone with information on the crash to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘What in the world?’: 20-mile police chase ends with stolen car on fire in downtown Morganton)