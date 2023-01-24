CMPD follows SUV driving recklessly, ending in crash by Meck County jail

An SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. It all ended with the driver escaping the vehicle after crashing near the Mecklenburg County jail.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom caught video around 10:40 a.m. of the white Hyundai SUV ducking through traffic on I-77, nearly missing several drivers as it passed them. The car even drove on the shoulder to avoid traffic.

Then, the SUV got off I-77 onto Freedom Drive, turning into Bryant Park Terrace off Morehead Street. The car turned around in the complex and sped away, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police appeared to be behind it.

The SUV headed toward Uptown Charlotte, narrowly missing several drivers as it drove erratically. It even drove over a median at one point. Eventually, it ended up near the Mecklenburg County jail, where it slammed into the back of a box truck. The front of the SUV was heavily damaged and appeared to be smoking from the impact.

After the crash, Chopper 9 Skzoom captured the driver getting out of the SUV and running into a parking deck across from the jail.

Several CMPD units arrived at the jail, including a K-9 vehicle. From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, several officers could be seen in and around the parking garage.

Channel 9 has reached out to police to find out why police were following the SUV and if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

