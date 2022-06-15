CMPD to hold news conference on 2-year mark of west Charlotte mass shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will hold a news conference on its investigation into a 2020 mass shooting in west Charlotte.

Police have scheduled the news conference for 10:30 a.m. Friday.

PREVIOUS: No arrests made 1 year later after deadly shooting at Juneteenth party

Friday marks two years since gunmen fired more than 180 rounds into a crowd of people at a block party on Beatties Ford Road. Nine people were shot and three of them died. Another person was killed after being hit by a car trying to escape the gunfire.

Police said about 400 people were at the party but since the shooting, they have not made any arrests.

