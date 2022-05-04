CMPD: Skateboard coach, mentor arrested for alleged sexual abuse of children

On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the arrest of a professional skateboarder who is accused of using his role to sexually abuse children, the department said.

Wayne “Ray” Goff allegedly used his role as a coach and mentor to sexually abuse children, police said.

He was arrested on Monday at his home, authorities said.

Investigators said he was arrested on 10 warrants of indecent liberties dating back to events in 1993. He’s currently being held in the Gaston County jail without bond, police said.

“There is no case too old to investigate,” CMPD said on Twitter. “No matter how dated a case is #CMPD will always seek justice for crime victims.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a crime, please send an email to Misty.James@cmpd.org or call 704-432-3905.

