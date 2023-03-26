CMPD: Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte.

According to the department, officers responded to Teresa Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

ALSO READ: CMPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in south Charlotte

Police have not released any information about the victim.

A Channel 9 news crew is heading to the scene.

(WATCH BELOW: Suspect killed by police after shooting man, Gastonia PD says)