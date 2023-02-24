CMPD: Woman dies in stabbing in northeast Charlotte

A woman has died after being stabbed multiple times early Friday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to police.

Homicide Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department went to Perth Court just off Milton Road near The Plaza, according to their Twitter page.

According to CMPD, the homicide began as a domestic violence incident, with a woman being stabbed in one of the apartments; they were called to the scene at 5:30 a.m.

ALSO READ: 1 dead, 1 hurt in wreck on I-485 in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

Police said the scene was very violent, making it hard for detectives to figure out how the woman had died; it wasn’t until a couple of hours later that the cause of death was confirmed to be a stabbing.

Police said the suspect is in custody. They haven’t been identified yet.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura was live on the scene from the beginning.

When asking a neighbor, they didn’t seem too surprised that something like this happened in their complex.

“I’m honestly not surprised with this area; this area doesn’t have the best people around,” the neighbor said.

ALSO READ: One person injured after shooting on I-77, MEDIC says

Kustura was able to speak with a CMPD major, who shared his message for those struggling to leave a domestic violence situation.

“The most important thing you can do when you’re in a domestic violence relationship is to tell somebody. There’s always somebody that you can reach out to for help,” the major said.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for the name of the victim and the name of the person they think is responsible.

(WATCH BELOW: South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees)