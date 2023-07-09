CMPD: 2 shot, 1 killed in northeast Charlotte

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte.

The investigation is taking place on Turtle Point Road just off University City Boulevard and began just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter, Glenn Counts, was at the scene from the beginning. Where multiple CMPD patrol cars blocked off the almost block-sized crime scene.

Officers told Counts that this was a double shooting involving two men. Both victims were taken to the hospital, but one of the victims died on the way to the hospital, the other is currently getting treated.

CMPD Major Ryan Jackson told counts the original call was just shots fired.

“We had a call for service reference shots being fired, and two individuals were transported by private vehicles to the hospital,” Jackson said, “Where one was pronounced deceased we’ve got an active crime scene.”

Officers say the surviving victim is in his early 20s. As of now, they don’t know what sparked the deadly incident.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte)



