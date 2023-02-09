Man stabbed to death during argument in northwest Charlotte, CMPD says

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte.

According to a news release from the department, around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon and injury call on Willard Street, just off Bradford Drive.

Officers found Michael Sterling Workman, Jr., 49, who appeared to have been stabbed, they said. MEDIC took him to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the suspect had left the scene.

At the scene, Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura learned it all started as an argument. Officers spent several hours at the scene talking with witnesses and trying to track down home surveillance video and other clues to get a good suspect description.

CMPD said it was an isolated incident so neighbors shouldn’t be concerned.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

