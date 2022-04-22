CMPD: Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte on Thursday evening.

Details are limited, but CMPD said it was investigating a death in the 3000 block of Markland Drive near Old Steele Creek Road after 11 p.m.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw more than 15 police vehicles and at least a dozen officers in the neighborhood. Crime tape and evidence markers could be seen blocking the street.

