CMPD identifies police officer shot, wounded by 14-year-old robbery suspect last month

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released the name of the officer who was shot and injured by a 14-year-old robbery suspect in east Charlotte last month.

Officer Elliot Whitley was taken to Atrium Health CMC Main on Dec. 27 to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release Wednesday. He has been on the force since April 25, 2011.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 27, Whitley and other officers responded to a call about a vehicle break-in near the 6100 block of Winged Elm Court, police said. This is in the Woodland Estates Apartments south of Albemarle Road.

Officers arrived and a foot chase with the suspect ensued, police said.

The suspect fired at the officers during the chase, striking Whitley, police said. Whitley returned fire but didn’t hit the suspect, CMPD said.

A second officer took the suspect into custody, and a gun was recovered, police said at the time.

Police have not said what kind of gun was recovered.

The teenage suspect was charged with robbery and attempted murder of a police officer, the Observer previously reported.

Before the officers’ arrival, the suspect pointed a gun at a nearby resident, police said.

As is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting, CMPD said its Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed. Whitley was placed on paid administrative leave, which also is standard policy when an officer discharges a service weapon.

The State Bureau of Investigation will not investigate, as Whitley did not hit the suspect or anyone else, police Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said during a news conference last month.

It was the second shooting involving a CMPD officer in December.

On Dec. 18, a CMPD officer shot and killed a man who was stabbing his ex-wife’s 13-year-old daughter last month near the Ballantyne area of south Charlotte.

The man “forced his way” into the woman’s home in the 10000 block of Blairbeth Street, police said. He held a knife to the girl when officers arrived, police Chief Johnny Jennings said, then “without warning,” he began to stab her.

Officers “were left with no choice,” Jennings said.

Police have not named the officer nor the man who was killed.

The SBI is the primary investigating agency on the case, CMPD said.

Shootings involving CMPD officers in 2021

CMPD had three other officer-involved shootings in 2021:

▪ May 27 – Officer Trey Hinton shot and wounded a robbery suspect who fired at Hinton while running from police near a north Charlotte motel, CMPD said. Shelton Smith, 33, was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail in June after his release from the hospital. Charges include attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement official or police officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

▪ Sept. 23 – Officer Dustin Smith shot and wounded a woman outside a beauty supply store on Tyvola Road, near South Boulevard, after police said she fired a gun at the store owner. She then made “deliberate attempts” to hit Smith with her vehicle, forcing the officer to fire, Jennings said at the time. A pursuit ended at an apartment complex in south Charlotte, where a wounded Raynique Austin was arrested. After her release from a hospital, Austin, 23, faced multiple charges, including attempted murder and five counts of hit and run.

▪ Nov. 5 – Officers James Longworth and Micah Edmunds shot and killed Derrell Lamar Raney, 33, after he threatened a Walmart security guard and pointed a gun at them in the Albemarle Road store in east Charlotte.