CMPD identifies suspects in 200+ car thefts through blood left on victim vehicle

A search warrant revealed how Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified a suspect in the destructive car break-ins throughout Charlotte in the days before Christmas.

Investigators believe at least one juvenile was involved in the crimes. Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe learned that juvenile helped lead investigators to at least one other suspect.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:

The search warrant Lowe obtained revealed at least 267 vehicles were broken into over four days.

“The magnitude was unbelievable,” said Amy Wages. Her car was broken into in one of the incidents in the case. “I can’t imagine how organized this was and how they put it all together.”

CMPD detectives say the suspects stole two vehicles and used them throughout the crime spree.

Their method of entry was exclusively window smashing.

Investigators collected blood found on one vehicle and have video surveillance of the three suspects.

According to the warrant, detectives say 20-year-old Hannah Freeman was one of the suspects spotted in a stolen BMW X5 when they showed up at her apartment.

CMPD says she took off from the scene but was arrested days later.

Despite facing hundreds of charges, she bonded out of jail three days after she was arrested and was released to the custody of her mother.

Police haven’t identified the third suspect publicly yet.

(WATCH: Escaped prisoner captured after leading police on pursuit in stolen car)