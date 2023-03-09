CMPD identifies victim in Christmas Day killing in north Charlotte

Police in Charlotte identified a victim who was killed on Christmas Day, but there’s still been no suspect in the case as of Thursday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been investigating a homicide that happened around 8 a.m. on Dec. 25 near Beard Road in north Charlotte. A man was found on the side of the road, but he died from his injuries at the hospital.

On Thursday, CMPD identified the victim as Henry Omar Benitez-Martinez, 30. The department didn’t say why it took months to publicly identify the victim.

CMPD didn’t say what led to Benitez-Martinez’s death.

Police say the investigation into the case is still active, but no other details have been released. It’s not clear if detectives are actively looking for a suspect in the killing.

The department is asking anyone with information on Benitez-Martinez’s death to call 704-432-TIPS.

