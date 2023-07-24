CMPD increases presence on city’s greenways after sexual assault reported

After a woman reported being sexually assaulted on a greenway over the weekend, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is increasing its presence on the local greenways.

Investigators said a man approached the woman Saturday morning and inappropriately touched her on the McAlpine Creek Greenway in south Charlotte. They said the man exposed himself before grabbing her inappropriately.

Police have not yet arrested a suspect in the case.

On Monday, police said they are increasing the number of officers and the frequency of their patrols on the city’s greenways.

“CMPD’s goal is for residents and visitors in our community to be able to safely enjoy all of the parks and greenways that the city has to offer,” the department said in a statement.

CMPD said it has already patrolled the greenways for years. They monitor access points, parking lots, and trails, and they have daily patrols using Dual Sport bikes. Now, the department said the officers on bikes will be joined by more officers on bicycles, ATVs, and utility vehicles.

The police department also partners with the Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Department “to increase security and visibility with maintenance crews and park patrols.”

The department asked anyone who sees something suspicious on parks or greenways to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

