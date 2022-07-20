CMPD: Intruder breaks into south Charlotte apartment, ties up victims, then robs them

Three women were terrorized in south Charlotte after an armed man broke into an apartment, assaulted them, tied them up and stole some of their belongings, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The assault happened after midnight on Saturday at an apartment at The Fairways at Piper Glen Apartments off Rea Road.

The women, who didn’t want to be identified, told Channel 9 through a translator that they were terrified for their lives as the robbery took place.

“Thousands of things go through your mind,” one of the victims said.

The three victims were having a girls’ night at one of their apartments when they realized a man was standing in the living room, they said. He broke into the apartment through the balcony, they said.

In a matter of seconds, he pointed the gun at them and tied them up, pistol-whipping all of them throughout the incident, they said.

“He points the gun at my head and takes me toward the cabinet,” one woman said in Spanish. “Makes me kneel and bow my head.”

They said they didn’t know the suspect but noted he had a black mask, a bag and was wearing blue latex gloves.

The suspect was in and out of the apartment within a matter of minutes, they said. He stole their cash and credit cards from their purses and patted them down for jewelry, they added.

After the man left, one of the victims said she went to a neighbor’s house and said “police” as she showed the neighbor her tied hands.

The neighbor told Channel 9 she took all the victims in as she called 911.

Police said they have not made any arrests in the case and are still investigating as they try to track down the suspect.

Meanwhile, the victim who lived in the apartment has moved out. She said she’s too traumatized to live there.

If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to call CMPD.

