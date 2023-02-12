CMPD investigates 2 homicides Sunday afternoon

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it was investigating two homicides Sunday afternoon — one in east Charlotte and one off Billy Graham Parkway. The homicides were reported within a span of 1.5 hours between about 4 and 5:30 p.m.

The two deaths come less than 24 hours after Pineville Police reported that it was investigating a homicide after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

CMPD tweeted at 4:03 p.m. that it was investigating a homicide on Billy Graham Parkway near Westmont Drive. No further information was available.

Homicide Investigation in the Westover Division https://t.co/f8XBrG53HD — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 12, 2023

Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported that one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after paramedics were called to respond to a shooting.

At 5:25 p.m., CMPD tweeted that it was investigating at homicide in the 9800 block of Coriander Court in east Charlotte, off Harrisburg Road and just west of Interstate 485.

Death Investigation in the Hickory Grove Division https://t.co/AOSNf8N3vL — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 12, 2023

No further information was immediately available.