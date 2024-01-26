CMPD investigates 2 separate shootings on I-485

Police are investigating two separate shootings on Interstate 485 within just one hour.

Both shootings happened Thursday afternoon just near Interstate 77. Few details are available at this point.

At about 3:45 p.m. Thursday on the inner loop not far from Browne Road, a man told police there were two people with guns. One pointed a gun at him and the other fired a shot in his direction.

The second shooting happened about 50 minutes later on the outer loop. That driver was in a box truck.

The driver didn’t want to talk, but the police report says the shot went into the truck. The driver kept going and stopped at the Prosperity Village Shopping Center to report the shooting.

No drivers were hurt in either shooting. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working both cases.

No further information was released.

