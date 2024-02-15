CMPD investigates 3 homicides in 12 hours

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated three deadly shootings within 12 hours of each other Wednesday and Thursday.

The first homicide happened at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a shopping center on Little Rock Road. Natajah “Taj” Johnson, 21, was the shooting victim, police said.

Another person was killed in southwest Charlotte just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Country House Street in a neighborhood off Hamilton Road. Leon Wilfrido Esquita, 45, was arrested and charged with murder.

The third homicide investigation was at about 1 a.m. Thursday at the Kangaroo Express gas station on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. Jaziyah Joseph Haigbea-Boone was killed in this shooting, police said.

