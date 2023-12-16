CMPD investigates deadly shooting at east Charlotte apartments

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Friday night in east Charlotte.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the Heatherwood Trace apartments on Paces Glen Avenue off Redmann Road.

At the scene, police found a victim with gunshot wounds. That victim was later pronounced deceased.

A second victim was self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.