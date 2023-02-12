Passenger shot, killed in car on Billy Graham Parkway, CMPD confirms

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a man who was a passenger in a car on Billy Graham Parkway was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. near Westmont Drive. CMPD Maj. Brad Koch confirmed the passenger in a car, a man, was shot and killed.

Paramedics told Channel 9 they took one person with life-threatening injuries to the hospital after a shooting call. But around 4 p.m., CMPD confirmed the shooting had turned into a homicide investigation.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was an act of road rage, Koch said. He said the car’s driver called 911 to report the situation, and said he and another passenger, who was not hurt, are being cooperative with detectives.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located an individual who was a passenger in the vehicle behind me -- in the median -- suffering from gunshot wounds,” Koch said. “This individual was transported to the hospital. However, he was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

This was the second homicide in Mecklenburg County within 24 hours. The Pineville Police Department confirmed it was investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Sunday.

While they were investigating on Billy Graham Parkway, CMPD officers blocked a lane of westbound traffic.

Koch said officers will be checking to see if any video of the incident might have been captured since the shooting happened on a major road.

CMPD is asking anyone who might have driven by and seen something to call police. You can leave tips anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

