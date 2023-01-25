CMPD investigates homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station

Joe Bruno
·1 min read

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began a homicide investigation Tuesday night in northeast Charlotte.

Officers were called to the Citgo on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road at about 10:20 p.m. Witnesses inside the Citgo said someone was shot between the food mart and gas pumps.

No further information has been released, including if any arrests have been made.

Return to this story for updates.

