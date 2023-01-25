CMPD investigates homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began a homicide investigation Tuesday night in northeast Charlotte.

Officers were called to the Citgo on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road at about 10:20 p.m. Witnesses inside the Citgo said someone was shot between the food mart and gas pumps.

CMPD is investigating a homicide at the Citgo off Sugar Creek. A customer tells me someone was shot @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/nt6i3llHyj — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 25, 2023

No further information has been released, including if any arrests have been made.

Return to this story for updates.

