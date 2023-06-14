CMPD investigates homicide in northwest Charlotte

Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, near Bellhaven Boulevard and Brookshire Boulevard.

We’re working to learn what led up to the homicide and if police are looking for any suspects.

ALSO READ: CMPD investigating shooting near large gathering in north Charlotte

Police did not release the identity of the person who died or say how it happened.

>> Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more information.

(WATCH BELOW: Teen paralyzed in shooting graduates high school, set to attend college)