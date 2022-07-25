19-year-old shot, killed in northwest Charlotte; not a random shooting, police say

A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday night in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said officers responded to a call just after 7 p.m. for a person who had been shot off Thomasboro Drive near Bradford Drive. Jesse Mobley Jr., 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and they are not searching for suspects at this time.

“The message to the community is the detectives, the officers on scene, crime scene, everyone is doing their best right now. As far we are concerned, the block, the street, everything is safe right now,” Major Jackie Bryley said.

This was CMPD’s second homicide of the day Sunday. Someone was shot and killed in west Charlotte early Sunday.

