No injuries after CMPD officers fire weapon at armed suspect; 4 in custody, police say

There were no injuries reported after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police fired shots at an armed suspect, who they perceived was an imminent threat, said Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees.

On Thursday at about 5 p.m., a license plate reader identified a stolen car on Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road in northwest Charlotte.

Police tried to stop the car when the driver ran away armed with a gun in their hand, CMPD said.

Officers were threatened and shot at the suspect, who then complied.

The suspect was not struck by any rounds, police said. The suspect and three others were taken into custody. Police seized multiple guns.

Multiple officers are on administrative leave after the incident, which is standard.

