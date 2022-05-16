CMPD investigating after 18-year-old fatally shot in southeast Charlotte

A teenager is dead an a family is grieving after a shooting in southeast Charlotte on Sunday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they responded after 8:30 p.m. to a shooting at an apartment complex on North Wendover Road near Monroe Road.

Jaavion Damaria Blackmon, 18, was pronounced dead by MEDIC at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Blackmon was shot multiple times, according to police.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could hear the emotional cries from the victim’s family after police told them the news of Blackmon’s death.

CMPD Major Brad Koch said officers are determined to get answers for the family.

“I’ve worked in homicide before,” Koch said. “I can feel the pain of the family, it’s a very emotional scene right now, which I can certainly understand and appreciate.

“Any time a community loses someone to gun violence it’s a real tragedy and this is no exception.”

CMPD has not said if any arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

