CMPD investigating after 2 killed in separate shootings in southeast Charlotte

Police are investigating two separate homicides after two deadly shootings Sunday morning in southeast Charlotte.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to East Independence Boulevard near Margaret Wallace Road for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call. When they arrived, police said they found someone who had been shot several times. They were taken to the hospital where they later died, according to police.

Officers did not say if they were looking for any suspects in the case and they did not release the person’s identity. Investigators also did not say what led up to the shooting.

About two hours later, police were called for an assault with a deadly weapon call at the McAlway Manor Condominiums, on McAlway Road just off Wendover Road. Officers arrived just after 3 a.m. and found someone inside an apartment who had been shot, police said. Paramedics said they died at the scene.

Detectives said they are not currently looking for any “outstanding” suspects in that case. They did not release the victim’s identity or say what led up to that shooting, either.

No further information about either incident was released.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective Savelle is the lead detective assigned to the Independence Boulevard shooting and Detective Akers is on the McAlway Road shooting. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

