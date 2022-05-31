CMPD investigating 2 separate deadly shootings on night of Memorial Day

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating two homicides after two people were found dead in separate shootings on the night of Memorial Day.

Shortly after 11:05 p.m. Monday, officers headed to a south Charlotte apartment complex on Deep Rock Circle, near the intersection of Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road, for a deadly weapon with injury call. When they arrived, they found someone who had been shot. Officers and other first responders tried to save his life, but MEDIC said he died at the scene.

Police found someone at a south Charlotte apartment complex on Deep Rock Circle who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police said they’re still investigating and couldn’t release any more information.

About 40 minutes later, police got a separate call for drag racing on Central Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte. When they arrived, they heard gunshots ring out across the street from where they were, police said.

ALSO READ: ‘Senseless act of violence’: Father, 4-month-old son killed in Monroe shooting, police say

Police said a massive amount of vehicles fled the area where the shots were fired.

CMPD said the officers immediately went to where they had heard the gunshots and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, officers said.

Police got a call about drag racing on Central Avenue in east Charlotte. When they arrived, they heard gunshots ring out across the street from where they were.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. Detective Savelle is the lead detective assigned to the Deep Rock Circle shooting, and Detective Akers is the lead on the Central Avenue case.

Information about either case can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or by clicking here.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD assisting person ‘in crisis’ in Steele Creek)