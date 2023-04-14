CMPD investigating 3-year-old’s shooting death in southwest Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a three-year-old following a shooting in southwest Charlotte.

Police said the incident occurred on O’Hara Drive near Sandy Porter Road.

At the scene, police found a three-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

Details are limited at this time. Channel 9 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

