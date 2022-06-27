5 hurt, including 2 children, in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

Five people, including two children, were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in the area of Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte, CMPD said.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Holly Street and the investigation spanned across Beatties Ford and Newland roads and Gilbert Street.

ALSO READ: Man accused of armed robbery shot, killed by police in west Charlotte, CMPD says

The younger child, around 1-year-old, was treated after being grazed by a bullet, police said. The wound was superficial and not life-threatening. The other child’s apparent gunshot wound was also non-life-threatening.

Officers said an adult who was with the older child was also shot. That person’s injuries were non-life-threatening, CMPD said.

MEDIC responded and took the four victims to an area hospital.

Officers were told that a fifth victim was treated for an apparent gunshot wound at a hospital, too.

The victims knew each other, and the shooting was not random, police said. There is no threat to the community.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information on what led to the shooting, but have not heard back at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Suspect arrested after fight leads to shot fired in NoDa, CMPD says)







