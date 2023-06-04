CMPD investigating assault on 1-year-old

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Central Division are investigating after officers were called to the scene of an assault on a child near the intersection of West Summit Ave. and South Tryon St. Sunday morning.

According to CMPD, the victim’s mother reported that her 1-year-old had been punched in the face by an unknown man.

ALSO READ: Troopers: 2 killed, 2 hurt in York County crash involving lawnmower

Officers were able to quickly locate the suspect with help from witnesses and bystanders.

Rico Limon Williams was taken into custody and charged with assault on a child under 12.

The 1-year-old was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital where the child was treated and released.

(VIDEO: Family, friends say final goodbyes to construction worker killed in SouthPark fire)