CMPD investigating after body found by railroad tracks near South End

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a railroad worker found a woman’s body near South End Thursday.

In a tweet, police said they were called to West Summit Avenue for the investigation.

Police told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz someone at Norfolk Southern had called police for a welfare check after noticing the woman’s body.

When asked if she was hit by a train, police said they are still investigating and do not know yet how she died.

Here at the scene of a death investigation on West Summit Ave. The street is blocked to traffic just behind Charlotte Pipe & Foundry. Police are focusing their investigation near the railroad tracks. Will be briefed here shortly, I’m told. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Z3NMGx6blS — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 29, 2022

No further information was immediately made available.

The street was blocked to traffic just behind Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. Officers appeared to be focusing on an area near the railroad tracks, according to Sáenz.

Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

