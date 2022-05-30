CMPD investigating after child seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a child was seriously hurt in a shooting in east Charlotte Sunday.
Officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon call on First Run Circle near Harrisburg Road.
At the scene, police found a juvenile who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made at this point.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
