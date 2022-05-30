CMPD investigating after child seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a child was seriously hurt in a shooting in east Charlotte Sunday.

Officers responded just after 5:30 p.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon call on First Run Circle near Harrisburg Road.

ALSO READ: Police: 2 dead, including 4-month-old baby, after shooting in Monroe

At the scene, police found a juvenile who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man arrested after woman found shot to death inside car in east Charlotte)







