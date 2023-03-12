CMPD investigating deadly shooting near a McDonald’s in south Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting in south Charlotte Saturday night.

.Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just after 10:30 p.m. at a McDonald’s on Starmount Cove Lane and South Boulevard. Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital, where they later died. The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is unclear if the victim was shot inside or outside of the McDonald’s, and it’s also unknown how many people were inside.

A Channel 9 crew was at the scene while it was active and could see officers picking up shell casings near the entrance of the restaurant.

ALSO READ: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station

CMPD Major Jackie Bryley said they are still looking for a suspect or suspects,

“We are still looking for the suspect or suspects involved with this incident,” Bryley said. “Right now, it’s still very early on in this investigation.”

If you saw or heard anything related to the shooting, you are asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Charlotte)