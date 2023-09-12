CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday night.
The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Highlander Court near Gibson Road.
At the scene, police found a person with a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced deceased by MEDIC.
ALSO READ: Gaston County police look for car connected to drive-by shooting
CMPD said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a homicide unit detective.
VIDEO: Gaston County police look for car connected to drive-by shooting