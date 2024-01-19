CMPD investigating death in east Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in east Charlotte Friday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., police responded to a home on Turquoise Drive near Reedy Creek Park.

At the scene, police told Channel 9 that the investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

