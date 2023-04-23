CMPD investigating death in northeast Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in northeast Charlotte.
Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound on the 2700 block of Eastway Drive.
That man was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to MEDIC.
ALSO READ: Authorities investigate infant’s death in Lancaster County
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Authorities investigate infant’s death in Lancaster County