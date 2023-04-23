CMPD investigating death in northeast Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in northeast Charlotte.

Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound on the 2700 block of Eastway Drive.

That man was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to MEDIC.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

