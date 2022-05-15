Deadly shooting in South End ruled homicide, CMPD says

Deadly shooting in South End ruled homicide, CMPD says
WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are now investigating a deadly shooting in South End as a homicide.

Officers responded just before noon Friday to Brookhill Road near South Tryon Street after a man was found dead. The victim was later identified as Javarrus Jaquan Jeter, 23.

ALSO READ: Man dies after shooting in west Charlotte, police say

CMPD originally said it was investigating the case as a homicide. Then they said it was a death investigation, but Sunday, police said it was ruled a homicide after they consulted with the Mecklenburg County medical examiners office.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Police have not released any additional information. We’ve reached out to CMPD for more details.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: Man seriously hurt in early morning shooting in South End)


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories