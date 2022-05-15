Deadly shooting in South End ruled homicide, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are now investigating a deadly shooting in South End as a homicide.

Officers responded just before noon Friday to Brookhill Road near South Tryon Street after a man was found dead. The victim was later identified as Javarrus Jaquan Jeter, 23.

ALSO READ: Man dies after shooting in west Charlotte, police say

CMPD originally said it was investigating the case as a homicide. Then they said it was a death investigation, but Sunday, police said it was ruled a homicide after they consulted with the Mecklenburg County medical examiners office.

Homicide Investigation in the Westover Division https://t.co/KUpgPrgdt9 — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 13, 2022

No arrests have been made at this point.

Police have not released any additional information. We’ve reached out to CMPD for more details.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: Man seriously hurt in early morning shooting in South End)



