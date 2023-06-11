CMPD: Man shot, killed in southwest Charlotte; suspect in custody

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a homicide in southwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to Peppervine Lane near West Arrowood Road for a death investigation just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police found Justin Lavon Johnson, 33, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Johnson’s next of kin has been notified of his death, CMPD said.

CMPD arrested 48-year-old Lawrence Arnold Jackson for the murder of Johnson. Jackson is now in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

