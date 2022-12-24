CMPD investigating fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting inside a hotel in southwest Charlotte.

Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road.

The victim was transported from the hotel to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased, according to police.

ALSO READ: Man, two juveniles arrested in connection with homicide at south Charlotte motel, CMPD says

Police said one person is in custody in connection with this shooting. However, that person has not been charged, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police investigating homicide at south Charlotte motel)















