CMPD investigating fatal shooting in north Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte.
Shortly before 5 p.m. MEDIC said it responded to a shooting on the 4300 block of Valeview Lane.
MEDIC said one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.
That person later died, according to police.
