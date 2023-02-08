CMPD investigating fatal stabbing in northwest Charlotte

A man was stabbed in Charlotte early Wednesday and died at a hospital, police said.

Officers found the man with a stab wound in the 4600 block of Willard Street after responding to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at 3:42 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Willard Street is off Bradford Drive northwest of uptown.

A person was stabbed in Charlotte early Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, and died at a hospital, police said.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name and age or said if there’s been an arrest. A homicide investigation is underway.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the stabbing to call Detective Jerry Carter at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.